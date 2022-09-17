AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 219 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 180,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,321,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 26,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $85.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.98. The firm has a market cap of $125.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

