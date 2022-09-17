AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.76 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040,638 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,414,000 after acquiring an additional 875,456 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,188,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,799,000 after acquiring an additional 826,985 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,153,000 after acquiring an additional 723,835 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,236,000 after acquiring an additional 361,610 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $70.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.40. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

