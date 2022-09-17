AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.57 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJT. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 274,480.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 258,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,289,000 after purchasing an additional 258,012 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,624,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,183,000 after buying an additional 138,479 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,247,000 after buying an additional 66,024 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,889,000 after acquiring an additional 55,518 shares during the period.

Shares of IJT opened at $108.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.37 and its 200-day moving average is $115.26. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $144.69.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

