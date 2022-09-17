AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.43 Million Stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.38% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $14,172,000. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,238,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 451.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 195,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 159,910 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $2,207,000. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 563,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,630,000 after purchasing an additional 122,514 shares during the period.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Price Performance

SMB opened at $16.84 on Friday. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $18.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03.

About VanEck Short Muni ETF

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

