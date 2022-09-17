AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJJ. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJJ opened at $98.40 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $114.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.36.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

