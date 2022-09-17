AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 16,204 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 809.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,204 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,420,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,903,000 after acquiring an additional 195,401 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,010,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,191,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,268,000 after buying an additional 182,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,682,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $141.40 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $133.55 and a 1-year high of $178.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.09 and its 200 day moving average is $149.70.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

