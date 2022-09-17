AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 243 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,890 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,940,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $504.14 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $520.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $223.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.28.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

