Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
ADMP opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Adamis Pharmaceuticals
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.
