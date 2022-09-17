Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ADMP opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. ( NASDAQ:ADMP Get Rating ) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

