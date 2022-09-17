Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 125,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.63.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

Accenture Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.51, for a total value of $159,855.56. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,520,111.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $272.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.36. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $261.77 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

