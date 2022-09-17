Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Coverage Initiated at Alliance Global Partners

Equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abeona Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Performance

ABEO opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11. The company has a market cap of $23.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.09. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $31.75.

Institutional Trading of Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ABEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 1,166,274.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,854,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,854,377 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 2,254.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 788,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 754,619 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Further Reading

