AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,115 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.3% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $30,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,969,000. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABBV opened at $144.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.81. The company has a market capitalization of $254.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

