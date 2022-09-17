AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 3.4% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $144.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.