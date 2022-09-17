Abbott Laboratories (ABT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the healthcare product maker on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Abbott Laboratories has raised its dividend by an average of 16.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 50 years. Abbott Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 40.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Abbott Laboratories to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:ABT opened at $104.00 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $101.21 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $182.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.27.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

