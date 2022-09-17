AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AAON to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.33.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON Price Performance

AAON opened at $57.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.10. AAON has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $83.79.

Insider Activity

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.33 million. AAON had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AAON will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 21,519 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $1,321,481.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,186.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 21,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $1,321,481.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,186.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 11,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $660,061.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,445.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,059 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,626 in the last ninety days. 19.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in AAON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AAON in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AAON in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in AAON during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.