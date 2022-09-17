AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at CJS Securities

Investment analysts at CJS Securities began coverage on shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. CJS Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.96% from the stock’s previous close.

AAON has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on AAON to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

AAON Stock Performance

AAON stock opened at $57.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39 and a beta of 0.70. AAON has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $83.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.48 and its 200 day moving average is $55.10.

Insider Activity

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.33 million. AAON had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AAON will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 11,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $660,061.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,445.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $61,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 11,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $660,061.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,445.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,059 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,626 in the last ninety days. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAON

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in AAON in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AAON in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AAON in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in AAON in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in AAON by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Further Reading

