7,091 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,091 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.1% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.1% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.4% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $254.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $187.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.88. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

