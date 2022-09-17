57,749 Shares in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Bought by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFFD. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,654,000 after acquiring an additional 218,941 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,099,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,829,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $904,000.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS PFFD opened at $21.05 on Friday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.96.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.