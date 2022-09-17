1,738 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Purchased by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,722,000 after buying an additional 4,043,708 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $473,552,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,921,000 after buying an additional 1,481,780 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,418,000 after buying an additional 1,023,684 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.15.

NYSE KMB opened at $122.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

