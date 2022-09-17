17 Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $3,107,220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Mastercard by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,394 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $1,732,927,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 35,248.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Stock Down 0.6 %

Several research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

MA opened at $315.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $339.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $304.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

