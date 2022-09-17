14,637 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Acquired by Sterling Investment Management LLC

Sterling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000. Chevron comprises approximately 1.8% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Citigroup cut their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Chevron Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $156.45 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $93.31 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $307.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

