1,121 Shares in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,121 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 1.1 %

RIVN opened at 39.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.90. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of 19.25 and a 52 week high of 179.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 34.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is 34.93.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total value of 65,334.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,969,151.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RIVN. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $69.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 65.89.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

