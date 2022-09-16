Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 32,512 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 637,692 shares.The stock last traded at $24.20 and had previously closed at $26.45.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZNTL shares. Cowen assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average of $30.62.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 1,710 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $51,334.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,865.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,710 shares of company stock valued at $953,084 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 9,199,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,694 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,271,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,665,000 after buying an additional 1,039,294 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,510,000 after buying an additional 1,033,474 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,192,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

