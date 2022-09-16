Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Receives $100.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.17.

WAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:WAB opened at $87.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.91. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $78.26 and a 52 week high of $100.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

