Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Short Interest Update

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 912,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the August 15th total of 1,163,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 88.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Western Forest Products Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WFSTF opened at $1.15 on Friday. Western Forest Products has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38.

Western Forest Products Cuts Dividend

About Western Forest Products

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.0097 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 3.21%.

(Get Rating)

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.