Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.44 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,381 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.8% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,348,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,623,000 after buying an additional 51,721 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,320,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $110.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $185.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

