Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,997 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Visa by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,928 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 360.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 13,294 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Inc acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $683,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,908,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa stock opened at $195.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.58. The stock has a market cap of $369.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

