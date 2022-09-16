Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Shares Gap Down to $30.13

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.13, but opened at $29.48. Warrior Met Coal shares last traded at $29.70, with a volume of 7,528 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCC. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 6.74.

Warrior Met Coal Increases Dividend

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $625.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.28 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 68.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Warrior Met Coal’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.00%.

Insider Activity at Warrior Met Coal

In related news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,015.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $48,015. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 10.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,078,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,017,000 after acquiring an additional 105,251 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.1% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,124,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 21.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 36.8% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 19,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

