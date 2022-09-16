Vise Technologies Inc. Has $645,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Vise Technologies Inc. cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,082,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,670,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.4% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.1% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $80.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.00. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

