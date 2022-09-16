Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires 6,839 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 322.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,255,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPM stock opened at $117.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

