Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Finer Wealth Management Inc.

Finer Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.2% of Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,928 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 360.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $683,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $195.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $369.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $236.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.