Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,906 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Advisor Resource Council increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 48,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 25,296 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 592.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 122,049 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 104,412 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $489,000. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 223,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,171,000 after acquiring an additional 32,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.6 %

Verizon Communications stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average is $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.71 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $172.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

