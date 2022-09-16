Value Liquidity (VALUE) Trading Down 6.1% Over Last Week

Value Liquidity (VALUE) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. In the last week, Value Liquidity has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Value Liquidity coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001094 BTC on major exchanges. Value Liquidity has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $624,905.00 worth of Value Liquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Value Liquidity Profile

Value Liquidity was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Value Liquidity’s official website is yfv.finance. The official message board for Value Liquidity is medium.com/@yfv.finance. Value Liquidity’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Value Liquidity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VALUE will have the same price and governance powers as YFV, but VALUE will allow the YFValue protocol to evolve. Please read VIP 5 for further info.To smooth liquidity and transition, YFV and VALUE will co-exist for a time. Eventually, the community will vote for the complete transition from YFV to VALUE through Value DAO.YFV transitioned and was swapped to VALUE, please visit the announcement for more information.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Value Liquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Value Liquidity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Value Liquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

