Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

UE opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.51. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $19.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.18). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $97.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.89 million. Equities analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 969,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 25,856 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter worth about $337,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 58.0% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 32,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 11,774 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 14.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 156,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 19,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

