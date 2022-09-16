Univest Sec Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN)

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Univest Sec boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Alzamend Neuro in a report issued on Wednesday, September 14th. Univest Sec analyst J. Jang now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Alzamend Neuro’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Univest Sec also issued estimates for Alzamend Neuro’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

ALZN opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00. Alzamend Neuro has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.57.

In related news, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $34,920.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,002,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,702,586.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders purchased 94,900 shares of company stock valued at $93,116 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALZN. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,847,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001 that is in Phase II clinical trial, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002 that completed preclinical stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

