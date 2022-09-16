TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $342.00

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 342 ($4.13) and last traded at GBX 343 ($4.14), with a volume of 297953 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350.50 ($4.24).

TR Property Investment Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 377.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 407.84. The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 380.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90.

Get TR Property Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at TR Property Investment Trust

In other TR Property Investment Trust news, insider David Watson purchased 5,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 382 ($4.62) per share, for a total transaction of £19,871.64 ($24,011.16).

TR Property Investment Trust Company Profile

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TR Property Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TR Property Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.