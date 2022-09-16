THG (LON:THG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $50.60

Shares of THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50.60 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 51.30 ($0.62), with a volume of 458204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.18 ($0.62).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price on shares of THG in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of THG in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 391.75 ($4.73).

THG Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 64.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 89.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.79. The company has a market cap of £558.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17.

Insider Activity

THG Company Profile

In other THG news, insider Matthew Moulding bought 3,032,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 82 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £2,486,656.56 ($3,004,659.93). In other THG news, insider Charles Allen bought 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £989,000 ($1,195,021.75). Also, insider Matthew Moulding bought 3,032,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 82 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £2,486,656.56 ($3,004,659.93). Insiders purchased a total of 5,351,508 shares of company stock valued at $429,395,656 in the last 90 days.

(Get Rating)

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

Further Reading

