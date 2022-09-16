The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Short Interest Down 29.3% in August

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the August 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Westaim Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WEDXF opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $289.84 million, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92. Westaim has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter. Westaim had a net margin of 139.52% and a return on equity of 4.45%.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

