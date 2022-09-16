The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Decreased by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.1% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $137.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.90. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $327.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

