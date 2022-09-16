Textron (NYSE:TXT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TXT. Cowen set a $86.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Textron to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Textron Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $64.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Textron has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.14.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Textron had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Textron will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.20%.

Institutional Trading of Textron

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 401.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

