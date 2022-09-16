Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Major Shareholder Beach Point Capital Management Sells 4,875 Shares of Stock

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $19,548.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,075,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,391.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Beach Point Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 27,000 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $113,940.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 2,653 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $10,930.36.

On Thursday, August 18th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 1,620 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $7,306.20.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 6,913 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $31,177.63.

On Thursday, August 11th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 432 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $1,944.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,663 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $16,886.43.

On Friday, July 22nd, Beach Point Capital Management sold 1,124 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $5,091.72.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 2,951 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $13,427.05.

On Monday, July 18th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 2,343 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $10,637.22.

On Friday, July 15th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,205 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $14,582.75.

LLAP opened at $3.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.33. Terran Orbital Co. has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $12.69.

Several research firms have weighed in on LLAP. B. Riley began coverage on Terran Orbital in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Terran Orbital in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Terran Orbital in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Terran Orbital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Terran Orbital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Terran Orbital by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 25,566 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Terran Orbital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

