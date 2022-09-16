Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $148.54

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 148.54 ($1.79) and traded as low as GBX 15.42 ($0.19). Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 15.42 ($0.19), with a volume of 232,032 shares changing hands.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 148.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 148.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

