Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 274,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,947 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $17,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $2,222,027,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5,862.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,930,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713,757 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,550,000 after buying an additional 7,800,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola Trading Down 2.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

Shares of KO stock opened at $59.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

