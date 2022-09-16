Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL) Insider Sally Chaplain Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL – Get Rating) insider Sally Chaplain bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$9.70 ($6.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,255.00 ($16,961.54).

Sally Chaplain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Super Retail Group alerts:

On Friday, September 9th, Sally Chaplain bought 2,500 shares of Super Retail Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$9.70 ($6.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,255.00 ($16,961.54).

Super Retail Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.41.

Super Retail Group Cuts Dividend

Super Retail Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 16th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 5th. Super Retail Group’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

(Get Rating)

Super Retail Group Limited engages in the retail of auto, sports, and outdoor leisure products in Australia and New Zealand. It offers automotive parts and accessories, handyman items, and tools and equipment to marine and motorbike products, including batteries, car care products, exterior accessories, hand and power tools, in-car navigation systems, in-car stereo equipment, lighting and electrical products, oils, filters and additives, outdoor equipment and accessories, seat covers and interior accessories, spare parts, paints and panels, and performance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.