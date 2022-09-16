Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $256.29.

Stryker Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $226.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.01. Stryker has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 23.4% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 262,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $52,257,000 after purchasing an additional 49,850 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.9% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.9% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 777,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,744,000 after purchasing an additional 29,386 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 29.5% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 9,314.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

