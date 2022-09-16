Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.68.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $129.29 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $127.90 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $321.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.98.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

