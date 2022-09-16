Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Has $4.49 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,561 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.0% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,000 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of DIS opened at $110.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $201.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $185.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.