StockNews.com Lowers Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Popular to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.60.
Popular Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $79.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.81. Popular has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $99.49.
Popular Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.77%.
Insider Transactions at Popular
In other news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $405,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,183,187.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $110,944.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at $745,965.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $405,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,183,187.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,018 shares of company stock worth $1,290,856 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 5.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Popular by 6.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 3.7% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 102.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Popular by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Popular
Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.
