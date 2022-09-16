StockNews.com Lowers Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Fortinet to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Fortinet to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.84.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $50.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.74, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.92. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $74.35.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Fortinet by 275.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 400.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

