StockNews.com Lowers Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Blucora in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.
Blucora Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BCOR opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Blucora has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $23.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average of $19.16. The company has a market capitalization of $945.37 million, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blucora
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Blucora by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Blucora by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Blucora in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in Blucora by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Blucora in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Blucora
Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.
See Also
