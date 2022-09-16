Stelac Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Humana Price Performance

Humana stock opened at $497.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $485.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.34. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $504.99.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.06.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

